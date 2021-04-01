CBSE news: Syllabus for new academic session released, check subject-wise curriculum

The new syllabus for the new academic session for classes 9, 10, 11 and 12 have been released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). However, there is no reduction in the syllabus for the academic session 2021-22. The new academic session for these students starts this month.

Students should keep in mind that the revised/reduced CBSE syllabus of the previous academic session will not be applicable in the new academic year. Hence, students of CBSE Class 9-12 are advised to check the new syllabus as they begin their studies in the new class for this academic session.

This means that students will have to study as per the full syllabus for the assessments and exams will be conducted in the new academic session.

The CBSE annually provides the syllabus for students of classes 9 to 12 for the academic year containing academic content, syllabus for examinations with learning outcomes, pedagogical practices and assessment guidelines.

The subject-wise curriculum can be checked here.