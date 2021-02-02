CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exam 2021 datesheet to be out shortly, where and how to download

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the datesheet for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 on Tuesday (February 2). On December 31, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had announced that the CBSE Class 10, Class 12 Board Exams 2021 will be held from May 4 to June 10, 2021. The candidates can check the datesheet through the website– cbse.nic.in and cbseacademic.nic.in, once released.

The schools will conduct the practical exams from March 1. The result will be announced by July 15, 2021.

It is learnt that apart from CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 schedule, the date sheet will also contain exam-related information and SOPs.

How to download CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website- cbse.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link- ‘classes 10, 12 datesheets’

Step 3: Class 10/ 12 exam schedule will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download, take a print out for further reference.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 Admit Card

According to reports, the CBSE is likely to release the Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards in April.

CBSE Board Exams 2021 Syllabus

It is to be noted that the CBSE has already reduced the syllabus for CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2021 by 30% due to COVID-19 pandemic. The paper will contain 33% internal choice questions.