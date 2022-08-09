CBSE admission 2022: The board permits these candidates to opt for maths in Class 11

CBSE | Photo: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has released a notification declaring that the board has decided to extend the exemption offered to students who had opted for Basic Maths in Class 10 in 2021-22. The notification clarifies that these students would be permitted to take up Mathematics in Class 11.

Candidates who opt for Basic Mathematics in Class 10 will be allowed to only opt for Applied Maths in Class 11. This rule was relaxed in 2020 and 2021 due to the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year too, the board permitted schools to ‘offer Mathematics (041) in Class 11 to the students who offered Mathematics Basic (241) in Class 10’.

In the notice released, CBSE points out that the current year was marred by the pandemic as well. Hence, the board has decided to allow and extend the permissions.

However, the final decision has been left to the heads of the school. In the notice, CBSE asks school heads to ‘satisfy that the students are having the aptitude and the ability to pursue Mathematics (041) in Class 11’ before permitting the same to such students.

CBSE further mentions that the exemption has been given as a special measure for the academic year 2022-23 only.

Parents and students are advised to note that the schools have to complete and send the list for Class 11 students soon. The subjects opted by students are shared at the time of registration and changing the same might become tedious later.



