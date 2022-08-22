Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1312 Head Constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check pay scale, eligibility

BSF Recruitment 2022: Border Security Force (BSF) is hiring candidates for Head Constable posts.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

BSF Recruitment 2022: Apply for 1312 Head Constable posts at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check pay scale, eligibility
File photo
Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications for 1312 Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) posts. The last date to apply is September 19, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through rectt.bsf.gov.in.
 
BSF Recruitment 2022 Details
 
Post: Head Constable (Radio Operator) – HC-RO
No. of Vacancy: 982
Pay Scale: 25500 – 81100/- Level-4
 
Post: Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) – HC-RM
No. Of Vacancy: 330
 
BSF HC RO/RM Eligibility Criteria: 
 
HC (RO): Candidate must have done 10th or Matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.
 
HC (RM): Candidate must have done 10th or Matriculation pass and ITI certificate in Radio and Television or Electronics or Fitter or COPA or Date Preparation and Computer Software or General Electronics or Computer Hardware or Network Technician or Date Entry Operator OR 12th pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics with 60% marks.
 
Application Fee: Pay Examination fee through Net banking, Credit/Debit Card OR E-Challan
For Gen/OBC/EWS: 100/-
For SC/ST/Ex-S: No Fee
 
How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website rectt.bsf.gov.in from BSF 
 
Head Constable RO/RM Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
Starting Date for Submission of Online Application: August 20, 2022
Last Date for Submission of Online Application: September 19, 2022
 
Selection Process: Selection will be based on Written Exam, Skill Test, Checking of Testimonials/documents, Measurement of Physical Standard (PST) and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
 
BSF Recruitment 2022 Notification
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sikh woman kidnapped, forced to convert to Islam in Pakistan; community reaches out to MEA
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.