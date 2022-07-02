Search icon
AILET 2022 Admit Card is OUT: See how to check here

AILET 2022 admit card has been released by the NLU Delhi.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

AILET 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

The All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2022 results for the BA LLB (Honors) programme have been released by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The official notification released by NLU Delhi says, “The AILET 2022 result for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) The programme will be announced by the University on July 1, 2022 (evening). The Online Counselling for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) will commence on July 1, 2022. Further, the All India Merit List will be uploaded on the University website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/."

AILET result 2022: How to check

  • Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in
  • Key in your login details and submit
  • Check and download the result
  • Take a printout for future reference.

