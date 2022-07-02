AILET 2022 Admit Card is OUT: See how to check here

AILET 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

The All India Law Entrance Test, AILET 2022 results for the BA LLB (Honors) programme have been released by the National Law University (NLU), Delhi. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download the result from the official website of AILET at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.

The official notification released by NLU Delhi says, “The AILET 2022 result for admission to B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) The programme will be announced by the University on July 1, 2022 (evening). The Online Counselling for the B.A.LL.B.(Hons.) will commence on July 1, 2022. Further, the All India Merit List will be uploaded on the University website https://nationallawuniversitydelhi.in/."

AILET result 2022: How to check

Visit the official website nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference.

