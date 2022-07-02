NEET UG 2022 Admit Card to release soon at neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2022 admit card | Photo: PTI

National Entrance cum Eligibility Test, NEET is expected to release the NEET UG Admit Card 2022 at the official website-- neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates who have registered to appear for the medical entrance exam 2022 will be able to download the NEET UG admit card once released.

The NEET 2022 Admit Card will have details of the examination centre, examination roll number, date of birth, full name etc. Students note that to download the NEET UG Admit Card they will have to log in to their respective NEET accounts by entering their registration number and date of birth.

NEET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Go to the notice section and click on the admit card download card link

Then the candidates need to login with the credentials

Then the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Downlaod and keep a copy for reference.

The NEET UG Exam 2022 will be conducted on July 17 by the National Testing Agency. The National Testing Agency recently released the NEET UG Exam City Intimation Slip-on on June 29 on neet.nta.nic.in.

