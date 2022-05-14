AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 410 posts, check eligibility, selection process, other details

File Photo

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has invited applications for 410 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts before May 16, 2022, on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy

Anesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: 50 posts

Onco. Anaesthesiology: 22 posts

Palliative Medicine: 9 posts

Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: 07 posts

Neuro-Anaesthesiology: 14 posts

Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology: 14 posts

Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions: 07 posts

Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology: 08 posts

Orthopedics: 09 posts

Pharmacology: 02 posts

Prosthodontics(CDER): 1 post

Conservative & Endodontics (CDER): 01 post

Orthodontics (CDER): 01 post

Community Dentistry(CDER): 01 post

Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER): 01 post

Critical & Intensive Care: 06 post

Medical Oncology: 09 posts

Radiation Oncology: 3 posts

Medicine: 7 posts

Emergency Medicine: 15 posts

Medicine Trauma: 14 posts

Rheumatology: 02 posts

Geriatric Medicine: 2 posts

Neuro-Surgery: 24 posts

Pediatrics: 17 posts

Paediatrics Surgery: 04 posts

Dermatology & Venereology: 03 posts

Forensic Medicine: 02 posts

Lab. Oncology: 05 posts

Medical Physics: 02 posts

Pathology: 05 posts

Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine: 03 posts

Lab Medicine: 07 posts

Microbiology: 05 posts

Urology: 04 posts

Obstetrics & Gynecology: 13 posts

Ophthalmology: 6 posts

Cardiology: 6 posts

Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS): 5 posts

Surgery: 05 posts

Surgery Trauma (JPNATC): 18 posts

Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery: 13 posts

Anatomy: 04 posts

Biophysics: 04 posts

Community Medicine: 02 posts

ENT: 02 posts

Hospital Administration: 21 posts

Surgical Oncology: 05 posts

Transfusion Medicine: 01 posts

Psychiatry: 07 posts

Physiology: 03 posts

Biochemistry: 03 posts

Clinical Hematology: 01 post

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR): 04 posts

Biotechnology: 01 post

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: What is the selection procedure?

Candidates will be selected based on an online (CBT) mode exam followed by an Interview (Stage-II). The exam will be held in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Application fee

General/OBC Category: Rs 1500

SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs 1200

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities [PWBD]: Exempted