AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Last date soon to apply for 410 posts, check eligibility, selection process, other details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has invited applications for 410 posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts before May 16, 2022, on the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in.
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Anesthesiology Pain Medicine & Critical Care: 50 posts
Onco. Anaesthesiology: 22 posts
Palliative Medicine: 9 posts
Cardiac-Anaesthesiology: 07 posts
Neuro-Anaesthesiology: 14 posts
Radio-Diagnosis and Interventional Radiology: 14 posts
Cardiovascular Radiology & Endovascular Interventions: 07 posts
Neuroimaging & Interventional Neuro- Radiology: 08 posts
Orthopedics: 09 posts
Pharmacology: 02 posts
Prosthodontics(CDER): 1 post
Conservative & Endodontics (CDER): 01 post
Orthodontics (CDER): 01 post
Community Dentistry(CDER): 01 post
Oral & Max. Surgery(CDER): 01 post
Critical & Intensive Care: 06 post
Medical Oncology: 09 posts
Radiation Oncology: 3 posts
Medicine: 7 posts
Emergency Medicine: 15 posts
Medicine Trauma: 14 posts
Rheumatology: 02 posts
Geriatric Medicine: 2 posts
Neuro-Surgery: 24 posts
Pediatrics: 17 posts
Paediatrics Surgery: 04 posts
Dermatology & Venereology: 03 posts
Forensic Medicine: 02 posts
Lab. Oncology: 05 posts
Medical Physics: 02 posts
Pathology: 05 posts
Pulmonary Critical Care And Sleep Medicine: 03 posts
Lab Medicine: 07 posts
Microbiology: 05 posts
Urology: 04 posts
Obstetrics & Gynecology: 13 posts
Ophthalmology: 6 posts
Cardiology: 6 posts
Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgery(CTVS): 5 posts
Surgery: 05 posts
Surgery Trauma (JPNATC): 18 posts
Plastic Surgery & Reconstructive Surgery: 13 posts
Anatomy: 04 posts
Biophysics: 04 posts
Community Medicine: 02 posts
ENT: 02 posts
Hospital Administration: 21 posts
Surgical Oncology: 05 posts
Transfusion Medicine: 01 posts
Psychiatry: 07 posts
Physiology: 03 posts
Biochemistry: 03 posts
Clinical Hematology: 01 post
Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation(PMR): 04 posts
Biotechnology: 01 post
AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: What is the selection procedure?
Candidates will be selected based on an online (CBT) mode exam followed by an Interview (Stage-II). The exam will be held in Delhi/NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.
AIIMS Recruitment 2022: Application fee
General/OBC Category: Rs 1500
SC/ST/EWS Category: Rs 1200
Persons with Benchmark Disabilities [PWBD]: Exempted