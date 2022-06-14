Agnipath recruitment scheme: Know all about Agniveer vacancies - Eligibility criteria, salary, benefits

Photo: IANS

A significant and highly attractive recruitment scheme has been incepted for providing the opportunity to serve in the defense forces for the youth of India. Dubbed ‘Agnipath’, the scheme will recruit individuals in the regular cadre of the Armed Forces for a four-year period.

The scheme is a major defence policy reform and will be enforced with immediate effect. The policy will govern the recruitment of personnel below officer rank (PBOR) in the three services, the Defence Ministry said.

Personnel recruited under the scheme will join on the rank of Agniveer, a distinct rank from the legacy posts. Check out details like number of vacancies, eligibility, service tenue, salary and benefits below.

Important details of Agnipath scheme

The scheme envisions to bring about a transformational shift towards a more tech-savvy Armed Forces by provide a fresh lease of ‘Josh’ and ‘Jazba’, the ministry said.

The plan is to recruit 46,000 people under the scheme in 2022. The Agniveer selection will come under exclusive jurisdiction of the Armed Forces.

Key features of scheme

The scheme will hire youth through a pan-India merit-based recruitment process for a four-year tenure with monthly remuneration and a "Seva Nidhi" package.

25 percent of Agniveers will be enrolled in regular cadre of the Armed Forces based on merit and organisation requirement.

Benefits and salary

Attractive customised monthly pay packages will be offered along with Risk and Hardship allowances as applicable in the three services. The one-time ‘SevaNidhi’ package will be provided on completion of tenue. This package will comprise their contribution including accrued interest thereon and matching contribution from the Government equal to the accumulated amount of their contribution including interest.

Salary breakdown

Those recruited as Agniveers will receive Rs 30,000 per month in the first year. This will include Rs 21,000 that they receive and 30 per cent of their remuneration or Rs 9,000 will be contribution to Agniveer Corpus Fund. The government will contribute the same amount to the corpus fund.

The salary will be Rs 33,000 in the second year, Rs 36,500 in the third year and Rs 40,000 in the fourth year.

The Seva Nidhi Package will be Rs 11.71 lakh. It will be exempted from Income Tax. Agnipath scheme will not carry any gratuity entitlement and pensionary benefits.

A non-contributory Life Insurance Cover of Rs 48 lakh will be provided for the duration of engagement period in the Armed Forces.

Skills gained during the tenure will be recognized in a certificate.

Recruitment as regular cadre in armed forces

Such Agniveers will be required to serve for a further period of minimum 15 years. Their service will come under the existing terms and conditions of service of Junior Commissioned Officers/Other Ranks in Army, equivalent in Navy and Air Force and Non Combatant enrolled in the IAF, as amended from time to time.

Enrolment and eligibility criteria

‘All India All Class’ based recruitment

Eligible age: 17.5 to 21 years.

Medical eligibility conditions laid down for enrolment in the armed forces as applicable to respective categories/trades.

Educational qualification: As stipulated for enrollment in various categories.

Online centralized system of enrolment including specialized rallies and campus interviews from recognized technical institutes.

(With inputs from ANI)