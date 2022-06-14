‘Agniveers’ to be trained in Aviation, Weapons & Sophisticated Ground Systems: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari

The Central cabinet on June 14 approved the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, under which youths will be inducted to armed services for period a period of 4 years. Speaking about the scheme, Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari said that the IAF will be imparting a wide range of training and exposure to 'Agniveers' in Aviation, Weapons & Sophisticated Ground Systems. Speaking on the scheme, Chaudhari said, “The IAF is looking to tap into the youth's ability to adapt to a fast-changing technology-based environment, train and expose them to the high-tech environment of the IAF and hone their skills for future employment.” “IAF shall be imparting a wide range of training and exposure to 'Agniveers' in Aviation, Weapons & Sophisticated Ground Systems...I invite the aspiring youth of India to seize this unique opportunity to serve the nation and touch the sky with glory,” he added.