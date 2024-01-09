Headlines

Education

12th Fail couple's real life love story: From IPS Manoj Sharma making tea for IRS Shraddha Joshi to shared interest in..

Manoj Sharma believed in the power of love and made sure that he became an appropriate partner for Shraddha. They started their relationship with a strong friendship which then eventually turned into love.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated: Jan 09, 2024, 11:40 AM IST

'12th Fail' emerged as one of the most successful and inspirational films in 2023. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is a biographical drama and is based on the lives of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. Vikrant Massey portrayed the character of Manoj, while Medha Shankr played the role of Shraddha in '12th Fail'. 

Today, we will tell you the real story of IPS officer Manoj Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi with details about their love life and how the couple is living example of the saying 'love conquers all'. 

IPS officer Manoj Sharma had left his home and moved to Delhi as he wanted to study for the UPSC exam to become an IPS officer. It was here that he first met his future wife IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, who hailed from Uttarakhand and was also preparing for PCS. 

Opening up about their unconventional love story, IPS officer Manoj Sharma said that he was instantly attracted by Shraddha’s name and the fact that she hailed from Almora. "Ek toh naam Shraddha, uppar se sheher Almora. That day only I felt that there is something special about her," he said. 

IPS officer Manoj Sharma was studying for one of the toughest exams in the world but that did not stop him from trying to win Shraddha's heart. Shraddha was interested in Hindi literature which eventually, brought them together. After spending time with Shraddha, Manoj developed feelings for her. However, she was taken aback when he confessed that he had feelings for her. 

Manoj Sharma believed in the power of love and made sure that he became an appropriate partner for Shraddha. They started their relationship with a strong friendship which then eventually turned into love. 

Manoj never stopped winning over Shraddha's heart and even learned how to make tea. After knowing that she has 'pahadi' roots, Manoj tried to woo Shraddha with tea and won her heart with his little gestures. 

He said, "Shraddha’s life depends on tea, pahaadi aadmi ko sote samay bhi chai chahiye aur uthte samay bhi."

Manoj showed his commitment to her with his little gestures and with time, the duo forged an unbreakable bond. It was in 2005 when Manoj Sharma and Shraddha Joshi got married. The couple has two kids, a daughter named Chia and a son named Manas. 

