Weather update: Delhi-NCR shivers due to cold wave, dense fog; check temperature

The Delhi NCR region was still plagued by the cold wave and fog on Thursday, with an orange alert issued by the weather service for the day. The orange alert suggests that in the event of severe weather, the authorities ought to be ready to handle any situation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that Delhi will see a maximum temperature of about 18 degrees Celsius today and a minimum temperature of about 5 degrees Celsius.

In certain areas, the morning's thick fog caused visibility to drop to just 50 meters. The IMD issued an orange alert in Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, where comparable weather conditions were present. The IMD forecast indicates that these states will likely experience cold day conditions and a cold wave for the next few days.

In the meantime, Delhi's average AQI of 338 indicated that the city's air quality was still classified as "very poor." Because of the low wind speed and high humidity, the AQI is predicted to worsen even more in the upcoming days. The authorities have urged the public to stay indoors and wear masks when they are outside.