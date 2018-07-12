Traffic police risks life to stop offender in West Delhi, AAP MLA shares video

The Traffic Police constable clung to the bonnet of the speeding car to halt the driver, who was trying to run away.

A Traffic Police officer in West Delhi's Naraina area risked his life to stop an offender, who violated the rules, on Tuesday afternoon. The Traffic Police constable clung to the bonnet of the speeding car to halt the driver, who was trying to run away.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA, Jarnail Singh, who was also travelling on the same road, stopped to help the officer.

According to the police, the driver was in such a haste that he violated traffic rules and intended to escape. The offender ramped the car towards constable Suresh, but traffic cop risked his life and plunged on the hood of the car. "It was 5.30 pm, my car was passing through the Naraina bridge, when it got struck behind few cars. I came out and saw that a police constable was trying to stop a car whizzing towards him. The valiant man got on the bonnet of the car, just to stop it from moving," said Jarnail Singh, AAP MLA.

An associate of the MLA recorded the whole incident, and then Singh tweeted the video, on the same night. The video went viral soon and people appreciated the bravery of constable Suresh.

Although the traffic constable risked his life, yet the authorities just charged a minimal amount of fine and allowed the offender to leave.

Disappointed with the incident, Singh said "It was really shocking to see how the driver was allowed to leave, just by giving a small fine when he should actually be punished for threatening the life of a police constable. Moreover, this conveyed a very wrong message for the people who consider rash driving an enjoyment. This will also demotivate the traffic police staff members, who work hard and even risk their lives just to control the traffic in the city."

Despite repeated calls and messages, Ishwar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), did not respond for a comment.