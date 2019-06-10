Rave party busted in Delhi's Chhattarpur

The Delhi Excise Department along with Delhi Police have busted an illegal rave party in Delhi's Chhattarpur area on late Saturday night.

The joint raid was carried out late Saturday night following a tip-off about an alleged violation of excise liquor's licence and the police arrested three persons, including one of the main coordinators of the party.

The venue, a big hall, belonged to a fashion designing company, the official said. Several bottles of alcohol and a number of narcotic substances, including cocaine, were seized during the raid on the premises of the sprawling mill compound, the official said.

Police said they also seized 17 dark brown pills, 21 pink colour tablets, cash worth Rs 5.43 lakh from the sale proceeds of liquor, pills and entry fees charged by the organisers. A huge number of minors who attended the party were from Gurugram and Faridabad in Haryana and Noida in Uttar Pradesh. They were served alcohol and drugs, police said.

Cocaine and other drugs were also found at the spot, according to news agency PTI. English music band 'Red' performed at the party which had an entry fee of Rs 2,500. "We have seized over 300 bottles of liquor and around 350 beer bottles from the party's venue. Liquor meant for sale in Haryana was also being served at the party," an official quoting to PTI said.

Around 15 members of the organising committee have been detained and the investigation is underway, news agency ANI reported.