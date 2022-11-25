Noida traffic updates: Detour route from 10 am to 2 pm on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, know details

Anandiben Patel, the governor of Uttar Pradesh, and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will travel from Delhi to the city on Friday to take part in the UNESCO India Africa Hackathon hosted at Gautam Buddha University. Concerning the Vice President and Governor's schedule, Noida Traffic Police is on high alert.

The Vice President and Governor's convoy will use the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to travel to the event location. Due to this, the route will be detoured on Friday from 10 am to 2 pm on the Noida Greater Noida Expressway. The expressway's traffic will be suspended for 20 minutes when the VVIP convoy passes.

Helpline number access is given to the public

The caution advises drivers travelling from the Chilla Border to the Greater Noida Expressway to take the elevated route from Golchakkar Chowk to Rajnigandha, Sector-37, and drivers travelling from DND to Greater Noida to take the elevated road to Rajnigandha, Stadium Chowk, Sector-37.

Express drivers heading to Greater Noida will be directed via Sector-44 Service Road, and Parichowk drivers heading from Zero Point will be directed via the Panchsheel underpass to NSEZ.

Drivers can call the helpdesk at 9971009001 in the event of an inconvenience.

Emergency services to continue

Additionally, traffic headed towards Noida from Parichowk will be diverted to the Alpha Commercial, P-3 Roundabout, while traffic headed in the other direction from Agra will be directed to the Parichowk, Alpha Commercial Roundabout.

The emergency services will carry on as usual. Ambulances and other vehicles necessary for other important tasks won't be stopped. On the road, more than 200 traffic police officers are required to work. For around 20 minutes, regular traffic on the freeway will not be able to move. To get to their destination, drivers will need to take a different, detoured route.

Action for rule violation

The traffic police are waging a campaign against people who break the law as part of Road Safety Month. People were informed through Nukkad Natak on Thursday at Sector-38A, Botanical Garden Metro Station, and other locations.

The action was taken against vehicles parked in prohibited areas, including Bhangel Market Marg in Sector 110, SJM Hospital in Sector 63, and Chijarsi Cut in Sector 63. Near Sector 12-22, and Sector 52, actions were taken against drivers of cars and other types of vehicles.