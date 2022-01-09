‘No intent to impose lockdown in Delhi’: CM Arvind Kejriwal amid COVID-19 situation in city

Amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital, many Delhi residents are speculating that the government will impose a lockdown soon in order to stop the third wave from reaching its peak in the city.

In view of these fears, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has addressed the COVID-19 situation in the city and talked about the possibility of a lockdown in a press conference. During his address, the chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation in Delhi is under control.

During the press conference, the Delhi chief minister said that the COVID-19 situation across the city is currently under control and is being closely monitored by all the authorities. He also reassured the residents of the national capital, saying that there is no need to panic.

Addressing an important press conference on COVID-19 situation in Delhi | LIVE https://t.co/iIPa3FZdHM — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 9, 2022

Dismissing the need for a lockdown in Delhi, CM Kejriwal said, “We don't want to impose lockdown, we won't if you wear masks. No intent for lockdown as of now." He said that imposing a lockdown is an extreme measure and can have a negative impact on businesses.

The chief minister further said that though the COVID-19 cases in Delhi remain high, the number of fatalities and hospitalisations remains comparatively low. He urged the residents of Delhi to keep wearing masks and adhere to social distancing norms to curb the spread of the virus.

Further, CM Arvind Kejriwal said that Delhi is expected to witness as many as 22,000 fresh COVID-19 cases today, while the exact number will be updated by the health bulletin in the evening. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 20,181 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the bulletin.

Many states in India, including Delhi and Maharashtra, have reported a significant surge in the number of COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks. On Sunday (January 9), as many as 1,59,632 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in India.

The number of Omicron cases has also increased, with the total tally standing at 3623 on Sunday. According to the Health Ministry, 1409 patients out of these have recovered.