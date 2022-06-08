Massive fire at metro parking in Delhi's Jamia Nagar, at least 90 vehicles damaged

File Photo/Representative Image

Delhi Fire Service officials said that on Wednesday morning a fire broke out at a metro parking area in southeast Delhi's Jamia Nagar causing damages to at least 90 vehicles.

No causality was reported, they added. Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service, said a call regarding a fire incident in main Tikona Park in the Jamia Nagar area was received at around 5 am and 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"Several vehicles including, 10 cars, one motorcycle, two scooters, 30 new e-rickshaws, 50 old e-rickshaw caught fire in a metro parking," he said, adding the blaze has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, Gard said.

(More details awaited)