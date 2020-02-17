Jamia violence: More videos emerge showing pelters with stones in hand, faces covered

Hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed police thrashing students in the Jamia Milia Islamia library on December 15, two more videos have surfaced in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush.

Hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed police thrashing students in the Jamia Milia Islamia library on December 15, two more videos have surfaced in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush.

In the second video, some people are seen with their face covered. As soon as they enter the library, those present inside the room can be seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door. However, it does not have details of the timing and date of the incident. The video runs for 5:25 minutes.

The third video runs for 2:13 minutes, and shows people in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them are carrying stones. The footage was captured roughly at around 6:04 PM on December 15.

The first video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students and alumni. This is not an official body of the university and was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15. "This is to clarify that JCC is not an official body of the university. Any communication from JCC should not be taken as version of the university," the institute's public relations officer Ahmad Azeem said.

The university has clarified that the video wasn't released by it. "It has come to our notice that some video with regard to police brutality in Dr Zakir Husain Library of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university," Azeem said.

The JCC said that it received it from an 'anonymous' source, adding that the university has shared video footage of the police action in the library with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is probing the episode.

The university, on December 15, had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for 'outsiders' who were reportedly involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action.