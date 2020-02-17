Jamia violence: More videos emerge showing pelters with stones in hand, faces covered

Headlines

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Meet Bengaluru’s richest woman, started business from garage, built Rs 30,000 crore empire, not from IIT, net worth is..

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

Meet billionaire brothers with combined net worth Rs 192000 crore, own properties worth Rs 2200 crore

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Apple AirPods Pro available at Rs 690 on Flipkart after massive discount of Rs 24,300, check details

DNA: DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

9 best films of Mrunal Thakur as per IMDb rating

Weight loss tips: 9 low carb, high protein meals to shed extra kilos

Weight loss tips: 10 vegetables to shed extra kilos

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

DNA: DNA test of the childhood of innocents in Manipur

DNA: 'Signs' found in the campus, what is the real 'history' of Gyanvapi?

DNA: How Chandrayaan-3 will unveil the Mystery of South Pole?

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani nominated with 3 other contestants this week; know who gets direct entry to finale week

Arshad Warsi says despite being an actor for 27 years, he doesn't feel part of Bollywood: 'Every time I give a flop...'

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani writer says Karan Johar wanted Ranveer Singh to be 'male version' of Kareena's Poo, Geet

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Jamia violence: More videos emerge showing pelters with stones in hand, faces covered

Hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed police thrashing students in the Jamia Milia Islamia library on December 15, two more videos have surfaced in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush. 

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 01:27 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Hours after a video emerged that purportedly showed police thrashing students in the Jamia Milia Islamia library on December 15, two more videos have surfaced in which people are purportedly seen entering the university's library in a rush. 

In the second video, some people are seen with their face covered. As soon as they enter the library, those present inside the room can be seen pushing tables and chairs to block the main door. However, it does not have details of the timing and date of the incident. The video runs for 5:25 minutes.

The third video runs for 2:13 minutes, and shows people in the gangway with some covering their faces, while at least two of them are carrying stones. The footage was captured roughly at around 6:04 PM on December 15.

The first video was released by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), a group comprising Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) students and alumni. This is not an official body of the university and was formed after the alleged police brutality on the campus on December 15. "This is to clarify that JCC is not an official body of the university. Any communication from JCC should not be taken as version of the university," the institute's public relations officer Ahmad Azeem said.

The university has clarified that the video wasn't released by it. "It has come to our notice that some video with regard to police brutality in Dr Zakir Husain Library of the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) is in circulation. This is to clarify that the video has not been released by the university," Azeem said.

The JCC said that it received it from an 'anonymous' source, adding that the university has shared video footage of the police action in the library with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), which is probing the episode.

The university, on December 15, had turned into a battlefield as police entered the campus to look for 'outsiders' who were reportedly involved in incidents of violence and arson a few metres away from the educational institute during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A law student of the university had alleged that he lost vision in one eye due to the police action.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saw X trailer: Tobin Bell returns as John Kramer aka Jigsaw with his deadliest traps, gruesome game of death

Mahindra Thar 5-door has to wait as company gears up for Mahindra Scorpio-N Pick-Up, watch video

LPG gas cylinder price drop: 19 kg cylinder rates slashed by Rs 99.75; check latest prices in Delhi NCR, Mumbai

YouTuber Armaan Malik's first wife Payal dances to 'Nachungi Dj Pe' in red-hot attire, netizens say 'kya hi kahne'

This superstar debut at 4, played Rajinikanth's stepmom onscreen at 13, faced sexual abuse, died suddenly after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ahead of Adipurush's release, Kriti Sanon wins hearts as she looks gorgeous in lehenga

Inside pics of Hanover lodge, Rs 11,88 crore mansion bought by Indian businessman Ravi Ruia

Who was Sharda Ranjan Iyengar? First female singer with solo album, her fame pushed Filmfare Awards to change its rules

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

Bigg Boss OTT 2 house revealed! See inside pics of ‘strange house’ with toilet seats on walls, jail, and love area

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE