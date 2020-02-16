Jamia violence: New footage shows police beating students in library on December 15

A new video from CCTV footage has emerged that allegedly shows December 15 police crackdown on students in the Jamia Milia Islamia university library.

The video claims to capture what happened inside the reading hall on the night of December 15 when violence broke out in the campus amid anti-citizenship law protests in the area.

Tweeted by a channel called Jamia Coordination Committee, the video shows cops, in riot gear, entering the library and assaulting students who are sitting there. The timestamp in the video is 6:08PM.

DNA does not vouch for the authenticity of the video.

In the footage, students can be seen sitting in the hall as the Delhi Police storms in and starts hitting them with batons.

Violent clashes broke out on December 15, 2019, between the police and students of Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI), who were marching towards the Parliament to protest against the Citizenship law. According to reports, police resorted to lathi-charge and teargas shells were fired to stop them. At least 50 protesters were said to detained by the police.

A day later, the police allegedly entered the university campus and fired tear gas inside the library. Videos sent by students to DNA showed students rushing out of the smoke-filled library reading hall and disarrayed chairs. University Chief Proctor Waseem Ahmed Khan said staff and students were beaten up and forced to leave the campus by the police.

Several students were detained by the police following the conflict on Jamia campus. Both students and police personnel, including senior officials, were injured.