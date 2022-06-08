Delhi traffic inspector assaulted by man and 2 women over issuing challan for triple riding

Screengrab from the video of the incident

A Delhi traffic inspector was assaulted by a man and two women over issuing challans for triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets in south Delhi's CR Park on Wednesday.

The trio was also coming from the wrong side when they were stopped by a head constable, police said.

While the head constable issued a challan, the trio started an argument with him, a senior police officer said.

An inspector, who was near the spot, intervened following which the trio assaulted him, he said. The accused then called three others to the spot and obstructed the traffic, police said.

Later, six people, including the two women, were detained for allegedly assaulting the traffic inspector

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the viral video of the incident, three people are seen thrashing the inspector while two traffic police personnel are trying to rescue him.

In another video, one of the women alleged that the inspector first slapped her. However, police have refuted the allegations and said the matter escalated over issuing a fine.

The inspector, who suffered injuries on his head, was rushed to a hospital, police said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police, in a tweet, informed that the statement of the injured inspector has been taken and legal action is initiated.

Citizens' Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others' safety, it said.

A Traffic Inspector in CR Park area was injured today after 3 people, who were triple-riding, on being stopped became violent, called 3 others on the spot obstructed traffic.

(With inputs from PTI)