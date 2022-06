The use of coal in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, will be banned from January 1, 2023, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has said in an order.

The use of low-sulphur coal in power plants has been exempted from the ban. In a June 3 order, the panel said the ban will be enforced from October 1 in areas with PNG availability. From January 1, 2023, coal ban will come into force in the entire National Capital Region.