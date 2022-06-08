Good news! Heatwave conditions in Delhi likely to subside from June 11, check IMD forecast

File Photo

Many parts of Delhi reeled under a punishing heatwave for a fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, and similar conditions are likely over the next two days.

Weather experts said a fresh western disturbance may bring some relief on the weekend, on June 11.

At the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, the maximum temperature settled at 43.5 degrees Celsius, three notches more than normal.

Five out of 11 weather stations in Delhi recorded a heatwave on Tuesday. The maximum temperature settled at 46.3 degrees Celsius at Mungeshpur and Sports Complex, making them the hottest places in the capital.

Weather experts have attributed the heatwave spell to the lack of strong western disturbances and incessant hot and dry westerly winds.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (climate change and meteorology), Skymet Weather, said a fresh western disturbance may induce a cyclonic circulation over Punjab and Haryana which would lead to intermittent pre-monsoon activity in Haryana, Punjab, north Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh from June 10.

The maximum temperature in the capital may drop to 40-41 degrees Celsius by Friday.

With the monsoon expected to cover eastern India by June 15, easterly winds will bring in moisture and intensify pre-monsoon activity in northwest India.

Palawat said monsoon is likely to arrive in Delhi around the normal date -- June 27-28, and no system in sight could stall its progress.

A clearer picture will emerge in a week or so, he said.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would hit Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it had reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.