Delhi MCD Elections 2022 at a glance: Voting, counting schedule, seats, parties in fray, past results

Delhi MCD Elections 2022 | File Photo | Representational

Delhi MCD Elections 2022: The national capital is gearing up for municipal polls on the weekend. With less than two days to go for polling, campaigning will end in Delhi on Friday. Alcohol sales will also be barred in the city from Friday evening as a precautionary measure ahead of polling. The EVM allocation on polling stations as per the seats is also complete. Here’s a complete guide to the Delhi MCD Elections 2022:

Delhi MCD polls schedule: Voting, result dates

Voting for all seats will take place on Sunday, December 4, 2022. The poll timings will be 8 am to 5:30 pm. The counting of votes will be done on Wednesday (December 7) after which the result will be declared.

Delhi MCD wards

The Delhi MCD elections will be the first municipal poll in the national capital after the reunification of the municipal corporation earlier in May this year. Parties will contest for 250 seats this time from the earlier 272 after the number of wards were reduced following delimitation exercise. Out of these seats, 104 are reserved for women candidates. 42 seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates out of which 21 are reserved for SC women.

Parties in the fray

The Delhi MCD elections 2022 is set to be a three-way contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Indian National Congress. Both the BJP and the AAP have fielded candidates on all 250 seats. The Congress has fielded 247 candidates.

Other major parties contesting Delhi MCD polls include the Bahujan Samaj Party fielding candidates on 132 seats. Sharad Pawar’s Nationlist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded 26 candidates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JD-U) has 22 candidates while All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has fielded 15 candidates.

What happened in earlier MCD polls?

BJP is the party to beat. The MCD elections in Delhi have been the victory ground of the BJP for 15 years now. The AAP made its MCD polls debut last time in 2017 and got 49 seats. The BJP had won by a huge tally, picking up 181 seats from the 272. Congress had seen a drop of over 60 percent from 2012, winning just 31 seats. The BJP had bettered its 2012 performance by 43 more seats.

(With inputs from agencies)