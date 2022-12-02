‘Brahmin Bharat chhodo’: JNU campus defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans, female professor harassed

JNU campus was defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans (Photo - Twitter)

In yet another controversy at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), slogans targeting several Hindu communities were scrawled on the walls of the campus, sparking a massive controversy inside the premises of the institute.

According to the images going viral on social media, some unknown persons had written objectionable slogans on the walls of the JNU campus, which were targeting students and professors belonging to the Brahmin and Baniya communities.

The anti-Brahmin and anti-Baniya slogans appeared on the walls of the JNU’s School of International Studies. The university administration has not taken any action against those responsible yet, but a probe has been launched regarding defacing the campus.

Some of the slogans on the wall are "Brahmins Leave The Campus", "There Will Be Blood", "Brahmin Bharat Chhodo" and "Brahmin-Baniyas, we are coming for you! We will avenge." The administration has condemned the incident, saying that there is zero tolerance for such acts.

In shocking news, several JNU students claimed that a female professor was harassed by students last night when her door was defaced with anti-Brahmin slogans. Students alleged that the same professor was taken hostage by students for 3 days back in 2019.

While the Left-Liberal gang intimidate every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that "can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all."

'civility' & 'mutual respect'.

Highly deplorable act of vandalism! pic.twitter.com/pIMdIO9QsX — JNU Teachers' Forum (@jnutf19) December 1, 2022

The official statement of JNU said, “The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Santishree D Pandit has taken a serious note of the incident of defacement of walls and faculty rooms by some unknown elements in SIS, JNU. The administration condemns these exclusivist tendencies on campus.”

A JNU teachers' body too posted a tweet condemning the act of vandalism, and holding responsible the "left-liberal gang" for it.

"While the Left-Liberal gang intimidates every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that 'can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.' 'civility' & 'mutual respect.' Highly deplorable act of vandalism!” wrote the JNU Teachers' Forum on Twitter.

The walls of several Brahmin professors were targeted during the vandalization incident of last night, including Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ | Gangster Goldy Brar, mastermind of Sidhu Moose Wala murder, detained in California