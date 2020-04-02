Delhi govt seeks adequate police presence in quarantine centres as Markaz COVID-19 patients create ruckus

A day after Northern Railways said that attendees of the Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz in quarantine spat on doctors and abused the medical staff, the Delhi government on Thursday sought the deployment of adequate police force at the hospitals and quarantine centres in Delhi. The patients, especially those transferred from Nizamuddin Markaz, are creating a law and order problem.

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Delhi government said that it is becoming difficult for the hospital staff to handle the situation.

"In a meeting chaired by Minister of Health &FW, Medical Superintendents of the designated Hospitals for COVID-19 patients reported that the patients, particularly those transferred from Markaz, are creating a law and order problem and commotion in the hospitals which is becoming very difficult for the hospital staff to handle," read the letter. It further said that on April 1, the RGSSH hospital reported that one of the inmates from the Markaz attempted to commit suicide but was timely rescued by the hospital staff. In another incident, two inmates quarantined in Narela DDA quarantine facility escaped and were later tracked down in Patparganj.

"It may be seen that it is very crucial to ensure that the COVID affected persons remain in isolation/ quarantine for a prescribed period as per laid down protocol in order to avoid further transmission of the infection. In view of this, I am directed to request you to deploy adequate police force in all the quarantine facilities and hospitals," the Delhi govt said in the letter.

On Wednesday, Northern Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Deepak Kumar said that occupants of the Tughalakabad Quarantine Centre who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin, 'misbehaved and abused' the staff present there, and spat on doctors attending them.

"Occupants were unruly since morning and made unreasonable demand for food items. They misbehaved and abused staff at Quarantine Centre. Also, they started spitting all over and on persons working/attending them including doctors. They also started roaming around hostel building," he said.