Delhi Covid-19 curbs to ease soon amid drop in cases? Health Minister Satyendra Jain says THIS

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said that even though the COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital has declined from 30 percent to 22.5 percent with a decrease in the number of infections as well, the COVID norms in the city will not be relaxed as the positivity rate is still not "low enough".

While addressing media persons, Satyendar Jain said, "The positivity rate has come down from 30 percent to 22.5 percent and the total number of cases in Delhi has also decreased. However, the positivity rate is not low enough that we can relax the COVID restrictions."

According to the health minister, Delhi is likely to record 13,000 new COVID-19 cases today with a positivity rate of 24 percent.

"Today, a positivity rate24 of percent is likely to be reported along with around 13,000 fresh infections. There is not much occupancy in hospitals and beds are also vacant. We are doing more testing in Delhi," he said.

Delhi reported 13,785 new COVID cases and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours, as reported by the authorities on Wednesday. According to the health bulletin of the Delhi government, the active number of COVID patients in the city reached 75,282.

Out of these, 58,501 patients are in home isolation and 2,624 are admitted to hospitals. Meanwhile, 16,580 people recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. Among the total hospitalized COVID patients, 855 are in ICU and 147 on the ventilator.

A total of 908 hospitalized COVID patients are on oxygen support (including patients on the ventilator). The cumulative number of reported COVID cases in Delhi has gone up to 17,47,966 of which 16,47,224 people have recovered so far, said the official data.