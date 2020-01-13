Delhi AQI remains 'very poor', light rainfall expected today

The air quality in the Delhi and its adjoining areas reached the middle of the 'very poor' category on Monday with the AQI docking at 340, according to government-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

The AQI was the highest in Mathura Road at 386, followed by Delhi University at 354, Dhirpur at 350, Lodhi Road at 333, Airport (T3) at 331, Pusa at 327, IIT Delhi at 322, Chandni Chowk at 321, and Ayanagar at 319. The AQI in adjoining Noida stood at 371 and Gurugram at 332.

Light rain has also been forecasted by SAFAR.

"A marginal deterioration in air quality is forecasted towards the middle-end of very poor category for 13th January. Under the influence of approaching western disturbance isolated rainfall and increased wind speed are forecasted by late night of 13th January, On 14th AQI likely to improve towards the poor category and likely to stay in the same category for the next day(15th January)," the weather monitoring agency said in a bulletin.

While the temperature recorded at 6:30 AM in Safdarjung was 9 degrees Celcius and 11 degrees in Palam, the minimum temperature was 8 degrees Celcius and the maximum temperature is likely to reach 22 degrees Celcius today.

Due to low visibility, as many as 15 Delhi-bound trains are delayed by two to five hours. The trains, which are badly affected due to inclement weather, include Hyderabad-New Delhi Telangana Express (12723), Rewa-Anand Vihar Rewa Express (12427), Chennai-New Delhi Tamil Nadu Express (12621), Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express (12381) and Dibrugarh Delhi Jn Brahmputra Mail (15955), according to CPRO, Northern Railway.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 is marked as 'severe'. An AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.