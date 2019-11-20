Delhi Air Quality likely to be 'very poor' today, may worsen in next 48 hours

Headlines

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘bromance’ goes viral as Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma a fifty, watch video

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala breaks silence on violence in Nuh, says situation not assessed properly

Meet cricketer who cracked UPSC exam before Team India debut, 1999 World Cup teammate of Tendulkar, Ganguly, posted as..

Opposition MPs move notices in Rajya Sabha on Manipur violence

Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries to double Rs 75,000 crore investment in green energy

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli’s ‘bromance’ goes viral as Hardik Pandya denies Tilak Varma a fifty, watch video

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala breaks silence on violence in Nuh, says situation not assessed properly

Natural Antibiotics:  7 antibacterial superfoods

7 Indian superfoods for good gut health

Dog breeds that hate cuddles

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

Manipur On The Edge: What Is The Road Ahead? | DNA India

DNA: How united is the opposition before 2024 elections?

Rahul Gandhi gets back his Delhi bungalow after months, says 'mera ghar poora hindustan hai'

Don 3 first look: Ranveer Singh steps into Shah Rukh Khan's shoes in slick promo, fans say 'dil tod dia'

Ishaan Khatter forgets to stop Insta live, gets brutally trolled for 'fake acting'

Rapper Tory Lanez, who shot Megan Thee Stallion, sentenced to 10 years in jail

HomeDelhi

Delhi

Delhi Air Quality likely to be 'very poor' today, may worsen in next 48 hours

According to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 269 in the morning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 20, 2019, 09:52 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The air quality in Delhi and NCR is likely to deteriorate on Wednesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the higher end of 'Very Poor' category. The national capital has been reeling under severe air pollution since last month.

According to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 269 in the morning.

The AQI was recorded the highest in Chandni Chowk at 346, followed by Dhirpur at 304, Delhi University at 301, Mathura Road at 296, IIT Delhi and Lodhi Road at 283, Pusa at 252, Airport (T3) at 241, and Ayanagar at 193. The AQI in Noida stood at 333 and Gurugram at 207.

By the early morning of Thursday, the AQI is likely to deteriorate to the lower end of 'Severe' category. It is likely to stay in the category till Friday. However, the condition is not likely to prolong a fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed and improve ventilation by November 23.

The wind speed has already shown a decreasing trend and is forecasted to be very calm during the next 48 hours. 

An increase in effective stubble fire counts (1080) estimated as per SAFAR-multi-satellite product on November 18, as stubble transport-level winds are favourable, and an increase in stubble absolute contribution in PM2.5 is forecasted and percentage share is forecasted as 14% for November 20.

The calm wind and low ventilation index are forecasted for the next two days and conditions are conducive for the sudden accumulation of pollutants in the Delhi region. 

Tuesday saw a bit of a silver lining as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR improved significantly towards the 'moderate' category before finally settling in 'poor', which even though ironical, still comes as a relief to the city.

Meanwhile, a meeting of a parliamentary committee on the issue of air pollution in the national capital is scheduled for Wednesday after the absence of most members from its last meeting sparked outrage and raised questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace.

The meeting had to be called off at the last moment.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What is the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, passed in Parliament? How will it change India’s defence system?

ISRO Recruitment 2023: Apply for Technician ‘B’ and other posts at isro.gov.in, check last date, selection process

‘No shame in admitting…’: Suryakumar Yadav reveals talk with Rohit Sharma, Rahul Dravid

Inspired by 'Money Heist', two cyber thugs con Noida businessman of Rs 1 crore; arrested

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nushrratt Bharuccha make heads turn in her mini-ensemble worth Rs 1.98 lakh

Meet Aamir Bashir, plays Ranveer Singh's father in RRKPK, was denied US visa to shoot Karan Johar's My Name Is Khan

Meet siblings who cracked the UPSC Civil Services Exam together

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

In pics: Salman Khan, Aamir Khan bring star quotient to Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya wedding reception

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE