Delhi Air Quality likely to be 'very poor' today, may worsen in next 48 hours

According to the Center-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 269 in the morning.

The air quality in Delhi and NCR is likely to deteriorate on Wednesday with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching the higher end of 'Very Poor' category. The national capital has been reeling under severe air pollution since last month.

The AQI was recorded the highest in Chandni Chowk at 346, followed by Dhirpur at 304, Delhi University at 301, Mathura Road at 296, IIT Delhi and Lodhi Road at 283, Pusa at 252, Airport (T3) at 241, and Ayanagar at 193. The AQI in Noida stood at 333 and Gurugram at 207.

By the early morning of Thursday, the AQI is likely to deteriorate to the lower end of 'Severe' category. It is likely to stay in the category till Friday. However, the condition is not likely to prolong a fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed and improve ventilation by November 23.

The wind speed has already shown a decreasing trend and is forecasted to be very calm during the next 48 hours.

An increase in effective stubble fire counts (1080) estimated as per SAFAR-multi-satellite product on November 18, as stubble transport-level winds are favourable, and an increase in stubble absolute contribution in PM2.5 is forecasted and percentage share is forecasted as 14% for November 20.

The calm wind and low ventilation index are forecasted for the next two days and conditions are conducive for the sudden accumulation of pollutants in the Delhi region.

Tuesday saw a bit of a silver lining as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR improved significantly towards the 'moderate' category before finally settling in 'poor', which even though ironical, still comes as a relief to the city.

Meanwhile, a meeting of a parliamentary committee on the issue of air pollution in the national capital is scheduled for Wednesday after the absence of most members from its last meeting sparked outrage and raised questions over their seriousness in fighting the menace.

The meeting had to be called off at the last moment.