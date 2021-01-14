Delhi: 20-month-old toddler becomes youngest cadaver donor, saves five lives

A 20-month-old girl from Delhi's Rohini has set an example. Dhanishtha is no longer in this world but even after leaving, she gave a new life to five people. She has become the youngest cadaver donor.

Her heart, liver, both kidneys and both corneas were donated at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and have since been transplanted into 5 different patients.

On the evening of January 8, Dhanishtha fell down while playing on the first floor of her house and fainted. She was immediately brought to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi. But despite the untiring efforts of the doctors, the child could not be saved. She was declared brain dead on January 11. All other organs were working in excellent condition.

Despite the irreparable loss, parents of Dhanishtha, Ashish Kumar and Babita had the magnanimity to donate their child’s organs.

“During our stay at the hospital, we met many patients who were in dire need of organs. Though we lost our loved one, still our daughter continues to live and in the process, either giving life or will be improving quality of life of needy patients," Ashish said.

Lauding the noble act, Dr DS Rana, Chairman (BOM), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said that on an average, 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs.

"This noble act of the family is really praiseworthy and should motivate others. At 0.26 per million, India has among the lowest rate of organ donation. On an average 5 lakh Indians die every year due to lack of organs,” he said.