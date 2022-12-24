Covid testing of international passengers at Delhi Airport begins today

The central government has mandated Covid-19 testing for all travellers entering from China, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, and Thailand at Delhi International Airport because of the rise of Covid instances in China and other areas of the world.

As the authorities speed up their efforts to stop a potential infection outbreak in the nation, the random coronavirus testing of overseas travellers began at the Delhi airport on Saturday.

“At Delhi International Airport from today onwards, Covid testing has been made mandatory for passengers coming from abroad including China, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Japan, and South Korea. All necessary steps are being taken in view of the increasing Covid cases," Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister tweeted.

We are Ready!

Your safety is our priority.

2% random sampling for International arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at No Cost to the passengers.@MoCA_GoI @MoHFW_INDIA @JM_Scindia — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) December 24, 2022

According to an airport official, the testing of foreign visitors began in the morning. "We are Ready! Your safety is our priority. 2% random sampling for international arriving passengers will commence today from 10 AM at T3, at no cost to the passengers," Delhi airport said in a tweet in the morning.



Two per cent of passengers arriving on each international flight will be subject to random coronavirus testing at airports from Saturday.

The airlines in question must identify these people on each trip before allowing passengers to depart the airport after providing a sample. All passengers will undergo thermal scanning at the point of entrance, and anyone who exhibits symptoms will be segregated right away.

Everyone was urged to assist the ground team throughout the testing operations as well.

Additionally, the Center has instructed all state governments to make sure that all of this medical oxygen equipment is properly installed and working so that it can meet any challenges associated with COVID-19 that may come up in the future.