10,667 vehicles impounded, 141 drivers arrested for traffic violations in 2021: Delhi Police

In 2021, 2,831 challans were given for drunk driving, with 85% of them issued to drivers of cars, scooters, or motorcycles.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 08:39 PM IST

File Photo

According to a report provided by the Delhi Police, over 10,500 cars were seized and 141 drivers were detained for breaking traffic laws in 2021.

Data analysis showed that drivers of automobiles, scooters, and motorcycles committed the most violations. Scooters, motorbikes, auto-rickshaws, and cars accounted for the bulk of the vehicles seized this year.

The survey found that drunk driving was a key factor in the majority of the incidents that led to arrests.

In 2021, 2,831 challans were given for drunk driving, with 85% of them issued to drivers of cars, scooters, or motorcycles.

There were 3,986 motorcycles, 2,007 e-rickshaws, 1,456 auto-rickshaws, and 1,145 automobiles impounded in total.

It was determined from the statistics that 176 people lost their lives in accidents in which a vehicle or cab was a contributing factor in 2021. However, although only 9.5% of fatal collisions were caused by riders on two-wheeled vehicles, they accounted for 38.2% of fatalities as victims, second only to pedestrians (41%).

(With inputs from PTI)

