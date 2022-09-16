Search icon
Indian Coast Guard saves 19 people from sinking ship in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri coast

Those saved included 18 Indians and one Ethiopian Master from Motor Tanker Parth, a Gabon-flagged vessel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Sep 16, 2022, 07:35 PM IST

Indian Coast Guard saves 19 people from sinking ship in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri coast | Photo: Twitter/@ANI

As many as 19 persons were saved in a successful Indian Coast Guard rescue operation at the sea 41 miles west of the Ratnagiri coast on Friday. Those saved included 18 Indians and one Ethiopian Master from Motor Tanker Parth, a Gabon-flagged vessel.

 

 

"The Vessel reported flooding at about 9.23 hours around 41 miles west of Ratnagiri coast. The vessel was on passage to New Mangalore from Khor Fakkan, UAE. Within minutes of receipt of the distress call from the vessel, Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre Mumbai swung into action," said an official statement.

It informed that the two Coast Guard Ships patrolling in and around the area viz ICGS Sujeet and ICGS Apoorva were diverted to casualty ship."International Safety Net and NAVTEX warnings were relayed to alert other Merchant Vessels in the area. CG advanced light helicopter was deployed. MV Wadi Bani Khalid was also directed to proceed with the assistant of the CG vessel," the statement added.

