Delhi schools to reopen today, timings changed amid fog conditions

The Delhi Education Department has ordered the reopening of schools in the physical learning mode for all classes, including nursery, KG and primary classes, starting Monday (January 15). The Education Department issued an order in this regard, stating, "In continuation of Order no. PS/DE/2024/14 dated 07/01/2024, it is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024(Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well."

Meanwhile, in view of the chilling weather conditions, it has been directed that schools do not run classes before 9 am or after 5 pm. "However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," the order further read.

The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also directed the reopening of schools in physical learning mode starting Monday.

"It is directed, that all MCD/MCD-Aided/MCD-Recognized Schools shall resume w.e.f. 15.01.2024 for all classes i.e. Nursery, KG and Primary classes. However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, Schools shall function w.e.f 15.01.2024 to 20.01.2024, as per the following schedule; General Shift: 9 AM to 1 PM, Morning Shift: 9 AM to 12:30 PM, Evening Shift: 1 PM to 5 PM," the order read.

Earlier last week, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of Delhi schools from nursery to class 5, starting from January 8 to 12, keeping in mind the severe fog conditions.

Meanwhile, as the chilling weather condition intensifies, the education department of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced the closure of schools from nursery to standard 8 until January 16.

District Level Officer in Department of Basic Education Rahul Pawar said, "In wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, all schools from nursery to standard 8 would remain closed till January 16 and the order should be followed strictly.

"Northern India woke up to thick fog on Sunday, facing cold wave conditions as visibility dropped to zero at several places, including Delhi.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.