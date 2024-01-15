Delhi schools to reopen today, timings changed amid fog conditions

Headlines

How to Track Someone and Find Phone Location by Phone Number

Apple iPhone 16 may feature more RAM, faster Wi-Fi: Report

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

This actress was married at 17, was only offered bold scenes, regretted doing Rs 687-crore hit franchise because...

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

‘We suffer more losses….’: Mayawati's BSP to fight Lok Sabha election 2024 alone

Meet man, whose father is a billionaire, gave up Rs 40,000 crore wealth, left life of luxury to live as...

7 tips to manage body aches in winters

 Health benefits of drinking jeera water 

AI imagines popular male singers as females

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

Delhi Records Season's Lowest Temperature At 3.9 Degree Celsius, Orange Alert Issued

Delhi: Cold Wave & Dense Fog Engulfs National Capital, Drone Visuals From AIIMS

Ram Mandir Consecration Ceremony: Why All 4 Shankaracharyas May Skip Ram Lalla’s ‘Pran Pratishtha’?

HanuMan director Prasanth Varma opens up on 'propaganda' surrounding Teja Sajja film: 'Who stands for dharma...'

This actress to perform dance drama based on Ramayana in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Fighter trailer: Hrithik, Deepika take to the skies to avenge Pulwama, threaten to create 'India occupied Pakistan'

HomeDelhi ncr

Delhi ncr

Delhi schools to reopen today, timings changed amid fog conditions

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced the closure of schools from nursery to standard 8 until January 16.

Latest News

ANI

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 06:17 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi Education Department has ordered the reopening of schools in the physical learning mode for all classes, including nursery, KG and primary classes, starting Monday (January 15). The Education Department issued an order in this regard, stating, "In continuation of Order no. PS/DE/2024/14 dated 07/01/2024, it is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided and Recognised Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024(Monday). This includes Nursery, KG and Primary classes as well."

Meanwhile, in view of the chilling weather conditions, it has been directed that schools do not run classes before 9 am or after 5 pm. "However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 am and have classes beyond 5 pm till further directions," the order further read. 

The Education Department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has also directed the reopening of schools in physical learning mode starting Monday.

"It is directed, that all MCD/MCD-Aided/MCD-Recognized Schools shall resume w.e.f. 15.01.2024 for all classes i.e. Nursery, KG and Primary classes. However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, Schools shall function w.e.f 15.01.2024 to 20.01.2024, as per the following schedule; General Shift: 9 AM to 1 PM, Morning Shift: 9 AM to 12:30 PM, Evening Shift: 1 PM to 5 PM," the order read.

Earlier last week, Delhi Education Minister Atishi announced the closure of Delhi schools from nursery to class 5, starting from January 8 to 12, keeping in mind the severe fog conditions. 

Meanwhile, as the chilling weather condition intensifies, the education department of Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar has announced the closure of schools from nursery to standard 8 until January 16. 

District Level Officer in Department of Basic Education Rahul Pawar said, "In wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, all schools from nursery to standard 8 would remain closed till January 16 and the order should be followed strictly.

"Northern India woke up to thick fog on Sunday, facing cold wave conditions as visibility dropped to zero at several places, including Delhi.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Lord Ram's portrait prepared using 14 lakh diyas ahead of Ram Temple consecration

Chinese officials say COVID-19 infections may rebound in country in January

Ram Temple opening: From Makar Sankranti, shrines in Mauritius to organise chanting of Ramayana verses

Meet woman who lives in India's largest residence, bigger than Mukesh Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia, her husband is...

Merry Christmas box office collection day 2: Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi film sees 37% growth, earns Rs 3.50 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

In pics: Priyanka Chopra hugs Orlando Bloom, poses with Chris Hemsworth, Naomi Campbell at F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023

Inside photos of Shilpa Shetty's luxurious sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE