DC vs RCB Live Score WPL 2024 Final: Alice Capsey departs for 0, DC 3 down

Follow live score and latest updates from final of TATA WPL 2024 between DC and RCB here.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 17, 2024, 08:11 PM IST

DC vs RCB Live Score WPL 2024 Final
The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will compete for the title of Women's Premier League champions when they face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday night. The Delhi Capitals have once again proven themselves as the top team in the league, securing their spot in the final by finishing first in the league stage. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had to take a longer route to the final after finishing third, defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to reach their first final.

The Delhi Capitals won six out of their eight league matches, only losing to Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, securing the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won four matches and lost four matches, finishing third in the league stage to qualify for the playoffs. Last season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated in the league stage after only managing to win two matches out of eight.

  • 17 Mar 2024, 07:43 PM

    DC-W vs RCB Live Score: DC 61/0 in 6 overs

    Delhi has taken control of the PowerPlay, setting the stage for an exciting start to the final night. Shafali is on the verge of reaching her fifty as she confidently hits the ball over long-off, putting pressure on Devine. Lanning follows suit by sending Devine to the fine-leg boundary with a powerful shot.

  • 17 Mar 2024, 07:38 PM

    DC-W vs RCB Live Score: DC 19/0 in 2 overs

    Early signs of spin are evident as Sophie Molineux takes the ball. The first six of the match is hit by Shafali, showcasing her signature shot with a powerful swing of the arms.

  • 17 Mar 2024, 07:07 PM

    DC-W vs RCB Live Score: DC 9/0 in 1 over

    A significant mix-up and a poorly executed throw allowed Meg Lanning to prolong her time at the crease. Both openers have scored their first runs, signaling a promising start to the game

  • 17 Mar 2024, 07:06 PM

    DC-W vs RCB Live Score: Teams

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh

    Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Minnu Mani

  • 17 Mar 2024, 07:05 PM

    DC-W vs RCB Live Score: Delhi Capitals Women opt to bat

    Meg Lanning - We will bat tonight, feel that's the best chance to win the game. The pitch looks good and we'll have to bat well. What has happened before is irrelevant, we're up against a great team and we need to play well. We're going with the same team 

    Smriti Mandhana - We would have batted first as well, but I think it doesn't really go well, we will have to bowl well, stick to our plans and play some good cricket. We've had a lot of ups and downs so far, but we need to be at our best tonight. This is the 4th match on the same wicket, the last game, it played slow. We've one change - Meghana comes in for Disha Karat

  • 17 Mar 2024, 07:05 PM

    DC-W vs RCB Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of TATA WPL 2024 Final between Delhi Capitals Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

