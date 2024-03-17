DC vs RCB Live Score WPL 2024 Final: Alice Capsey departs for 0, DC 3 down

Follow live score and latest updates from final of TATA WPL 2024 between DC and RCB here.

The Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will compete for the title of Women's Premier League champions when they face off at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday night. The Delhi Capitals have once again proven themselves as the top team in the league, securing their spot in the final by finishing first in the league stage. On the other hand, the Royal Challengers Bangalore had to take a longer route to the final after finishing third, defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator to reach their first final.

The Delhi Capitals won six out of their eight league matches, only losing to Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz, securing the top spot in the points table. Meanwhile, the Royal Challengers Bangalore won four matches and lost four matches, finishing third in the league stage to qualify for the playoffs. Last season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated in the league stage after only managing to win two matches out of eight.