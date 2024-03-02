Twitter
WPL 2024, RCB-W vs MI-W Highlights: Mumbai Indians Women beat RCB by 7 wickets

Follow highlights from match 9 of TATA WPL 2024 between RCB-W and MI-W here.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 02, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

article-main
WPL 2024
The highly anticipated match between the top Indian franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women, is set to take place on 2 March in Bengaluru. 

RCB, led by the talented Smriti Mandhana, will be looking to bounce back from a recent 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC). 

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, under the guidance of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, will be seeking redemption after a disappointing 7-wicket defeat to UP Warriorz (UPW). This clash between two powerhouse teams promises to be a thrilling and competitive encounter that fans won't want to miss.

LIVE BLOG

  • 02 Mar 2024, 10:12 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: MIW won by 7 wickets

    Kerr stylishly finishes the match with a boundary! Wareham delivers a half-tracker, which Kerr expertly cuts for four runs, securing the victory with 29 balls remaining. Mumbai Indians claim a seven-wicket win, with Amelia Kerr remaining unbeaten on 40 runs from just 24 deliveries.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 10:05 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: MIW 116/2 in 13 overs

    Molineux is back. Nat elegantly shuffles across and executes a fine sweep for four runs! Mumbai has displayed exceptional skill in this run chase. They require 16 runs to win in the remaining seven overs.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 09:59 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: MIW 95/2 in 10 overs

    Kerr has just hit another boundary, this time off Shreyanka! Mumbai is firmly in control of the chase. To top it off, Kerr ends the over with another four!

  • 02 Mar 2024, 09:58 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: MIW 74/2 in 8 overs

    Mathews is out! She hits the ball straight to the cover fielder. She was aiming to hit it over the fielder, but couldn't generate enough power.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 09:57 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: MIW 45/1 in 4 overs

    Yastika is out for a slash, this time edging the ball to the keeper. This marks the first wicket for RCB.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 09:00 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: MIW 21/0 in 2 overs

    Molineux begins the second over with a dot ball to Yastika. Suddenly, a powerful shot sends the ball soaring over midwicket for a six - the first of the match. Taking advantage of the width, Yastika follows up with a four past point on the next delivery.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 08:57 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 131/6 in 20 overs

    Kerr will be bowling the final over. Shreyanka executes a reverse sweep on the first ball, scoring four runs! She then tries a ramp shot, but fails to connect properly. A dot ball follows. Perry manages to take a quick single on the third ball, putting her back on strike. Perry's timing is off, but the batters still manage to sneak in a single. Shreyanka attempts another reverse sweep, but only earns a single this time. The innings concludes with a dot ball

  • 02 Mar 2024, 08:54 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 124/6 in 19 overs

    Wareham has been dismissed! She attempted to slog the fifth ball towards the leg side, but unfortunately, she was caught in the deep.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 08:39 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 110/5 in 17 overs

    Vastrakar is now in her third over of the match. She started off with two singles on the first two balls, followed by some impressive dot balls.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 08:27 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 78/5 in 13 overs

    Molineux has been dismissed! Attempting to cut a delivery aimed at the off-stump, Molineux fails to make contact and the stump is dislodged from the ground. 

  • 02 Mar 2024, 08:18 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 67/4 in 11 overs

    Nat bowls her third over. Perry drives towards the covers, but a fantastic effort in the field by Pooja prevents a certain boundary. Molineux cuts past short third and secures a double. A short ball is delivered, and Perry pulls it towards backward square leg for a boundary

  • 02 Mar 2024, 08:04 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 44/4 in 9 overs

    Out! Richa Ghosh has hit the ball straight to the fielder at covers. It was a full ball, right in the slot, and she made a powerful shot but unfortunately couldn't find the gap.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:54 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 34/3 in 6 overs

    Devine attempted a slog sweep but missed, resulting in her being hit on the pad and given out LBW. Following a brief discussion, she decided to review the decision. However, after the review, it was confirmed that three reds were shown

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:44 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 31/2 in 5 overs

    Meghana confidently drives the short ball down the ground, adding two more runs to the scoreboard. However, the following delivery from Nat is deemed too short by the umpire, resulting in a wide being called. Meghana attempts a pull shot on the subsequent short delivery, but unfortunately, she mistimes it and is caught at fine leg.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:40 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 19/1 in 3 overs

    Mandhana is out! Once again, she fails to time the ball properly, resulting in a leading edge as she attempts to slog it towards the leg side. She is caught at covers

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:14 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 6/0 in 1 over

    Nat Sciver-Brunt opened the bowling with the first over. Smriti started off strong by scoring a double on the first ball towards fine leg. She then faced three dot balls before hitting a short ball and pulling it towards square leg for a single.

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:14 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: Teams

    Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque

    Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh

     

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:13 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: Mumbai Indians Women opt to bowl

    Nat Sciver-Brunt | MI Women stand-in captain: We are gonna have a bowl first, typically in this competition so far, it has been easier to chase. No, it’s the same team as the other night and we are hopeful that those with niggles are clear to play the next game. We weren't aggressive in the three departments and that was what the dressing room echoed. Hopefully, we get things right in this game.

    Smriti Mandhana | RCB Women captain: Only one change, Ellyse Perry is fit and she is back in the team. It was a good wicket when we played in the last game and I think it’s going to play well. For us it’s about doing the right and simple things, it’s about playing good cricket and do the right things in all departments. If we do right things, we would be able to defeat anyone.

     

     

  • 02 Mar 2024, 07:13 PM

    RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: Hello and Welcome!

    Welcome to the live coverage of the WPL 2024 match between RCB-W and MI-W at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Stay tuned for all the latest updates. 

