WPL 2024, RCB-W vs MI-W Highlights: Mumbai Indians Women beat RCB by 7 wickets

Follow highlights from match 9 of TATA WPL 2024 between RCB-W and MI-W here.

The highly anticipated match between the top Indian franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women, is set to take place on 2 March in Bengaluru.

RCB, led by the talented Smriti Mandhana, will be looking to bounce back from a recent 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC).

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, under the guidance of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, will be seeking redemption after a disappointing 7-wicket defeat to UP Warriorz (UPW). This clash between two powerhouse teams promises to be a thrilling and competitive encounter that fans won't want to miss.