WPL 2024, RCB-W vs MI-W Highlights: Mumbai Indians Women beat RCB by 7 wickets

Follow highlights from match 9 of TATA WPL 2024 between RCB-W and MI-W here.
The highly anticipated match between the top Indian franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women and Mumbai Indians Women, is set to take place on 2 March in Bengaluru.
RCB, led by the talented Smriti Mandhana, will be looking to bounce back from a recent 25-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC).
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians, under the guidance of Nat Sciver-Brunt in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, will be seeking redemption after a disappointing 7-wicket defeat to UP Warriorz (UPW). This clash between two powerhouse teams promises to be a thrilling and competitive encounter that fans won't want to miss.
Kerr stylishly finishes the match with a boundary! Wareham delivers a half-tracker, which Kerr expertly cuts for four runs, securing the victory with 29 balls remaining. Mumbai Indians claim a seven-wicket win, with Amelia Kerr remaining unbeaten on 40 runs from just 24 deliveries.
Molineux begins the second over with a dot ball to Yastika. Suddenly, a powerful shot sends the ball soaring over midwicket for a six - the first of the match. Taking advantage of the width, Yastika follows up with a four past point on the next delivery.
RCB-W vs MI-W Live Score: RCB 131/6 in 20 overs
Kerr will be bowling the final over. Shreyanka executes a reverse sweep on the first ball, scoring four runs! She then tries a ramp shot, but fails to connect properly. A dot ball follows. Perry manages to take a quick single on the third ball, putting her back on strike. Perry's timing is off, but the batters still manage to sneak in a single. Shreyanka attempts another reverse sweep, but only earns a single this time. The innings concludes with a dot ball
Nat bowls her third over. Perry drives towards the covers, but a fantastic effort in the field by Pooja prevents a certain boundary. Molineux cuts past short third and secures a double. A short ball is delivered, and Perry pulls it towards backward square leg for a boundary
Devine attempted a slog sweep but missed, resulting in her being hit on the pad and given out LBW. Following a brief discussion, she decided to review the decision. However, after the review, it was confirmed that three reds were shown
Meghana confidently drives the short ball down the ground, adding two more runs to the scoreboard. However, the following delivery from Nat is deemed too short by the umpire, resulting in a wide being called. Meghana attempts a pull shot on the subsequent short delivery, but unfortunately, she mistimes it and is caught at fine leg.
Nat Sciver-Brunt opened the bowling with the first over. Smriti started off strong by scoring a double on the first ball towards fine leg. She then faced three dot balls before hitting a short ball and pulling it towards square leg for a single.
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Simran Bahadur, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Thakur Singh
Nat Sciver-Brunt | MI Women stand-in captain: We are gonna have a bowl first, typically in this competition so far, it has been easier to chase. No, it’s the same team as the other night and we are hopeful that those with niggles are clear to play the next game. We weren't aggressive in the three departments and that was what the dressing room echoed. Hopefully, we get things right in this game.
Smriti Mandhana | RCB Women captain: Only one change, Ellyse Perry is fit and she is back in the team. It was a good wicket when we played in the last game and I think it’s going to play well. For us it’s about doing the right and simple things, it’s about playing good cricket and do the right things in all departments. If we do right things, we would be able to defeat anyone.