Yuzvendra Chahal shares his new hairstyle, fans come up with hilarious comments

Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal had a dream run in the IPL 2022. He bagged 26 wickets during the tournament and went on to win the purple cap. Yuzvendra Chahal played for Rajasthan Royals during this season and he will be seen playing T20I series for the Indian team against South Africa which is scheduled to take place from 9th July.

READ: England bundled out for 141 in the 1st innings of Lords Test against New Zealand, take a lead of 9 runs

Yuzvendra Chahal has been spotted getting a haircut from the popular celebrity hair stylist, Aalim Halim. A few pictures of the haircut were shared by Hakim and Chahal on social media platforms, as Hakim captioned it saying, “Fresh Summer Cut For Our @yuzi_chahal23 “. Chahal’s impressive haircut became the talk of the town, as the cricket fans in India hailed him for the cut.

Fans came up with all types of responses to Yuzvendra Chahal's new haircut. Check out some of the comments by the fans below.

Aalim is a popular hair stylist among the Indian cricket circle, as he has been previously spotted with cricketers like MS Dhoni, Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik and Krunal Pandya, among the others.

In the upcoming T20I series against South Africa, Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin department of Team India, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Ravi Bishnoi. KL Rahul has been named as the skipper of the team, in the absence of all-format skipper Rohit Sharma and former skipper Virat Kohli.