England bundled out for 141 in the 1st innings of Lords Test against New Zealand, take a lead of 9 runs

England was all out for 141 in their first innings in reply to New Zealand's 132, with the hosts leading by nine runs on the second day of the first Test at Lord's on Friday. New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee picked up 4-55, while Trent Boult took 3-21

Zak Crawley was the top scorer for England with 43 runs, while Alex Lees made 25 as the rest of their batting order suffered a collapse.

On day 1 of this Test match, England pacers wreaked havoc to bowl out New Zealand for 132 and they looked in a solid position to control the first Test. Their openers started off well, first seeing off the brief session before Tea without any hiccups.

