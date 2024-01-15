Headlines

Yashasvi Jaiswal discloses Rohit Sharma’s pre-game advice, he said...

Backed to open alongside skipper Rohit Sharma in the second T20I against Afghanistan on Sunday, Yashasvi Jaiswal made quite a statement with his 34-ball 68 in Indore.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 02:59 PM IST

article-main
Ahead of the Mohali T20I, coach Rahul Dravid solidified Yashasvi Jaiswal as the preferred opener alongside captain Rohit Sharma. Despite missing the inaugural match due to a groin injury, Jaiswal validated his coach's confidence in Indore. His flamboyant 68 off 34 balls, coupled with Shivam Dube’s unbeaten 63 off 32 balls, powered India to a decisive six-wicket victory, comfortably chasing down the 173-run target with 26 balls to spare.

'Kaafi maza aaya batting karne mey, Wicket bhi kaafi acha tha (I enjoyed my batting; the wicket was also very good),' shared Jaiswal with BCCI.tv. 'We had a really good target to chase. In my mind, I wanted to give a good start.'

Jaiswal also unveiled the guidance provided by Captain Rohit Sharma before facing the bowling attack. 'Wo kehte hain tu jaa aur bindaas khel (He says, 'Just go and play your shots freely'). He's always there to look after us. It's always incredible if you have a senior like him,' he added.

Reflecting on Fazalhaq Farooqui’s run-out, Jaiswal humorously said, 'I was a little confused. Maarun ke naa maarun… And then I decided I should sprint and dislodge the wickets.'

Jaiswal and Virat Kohli built a rapid 57-run partnership, and he commented on their collaboration, stating, 'It’s always a pleasure to bat along with Virat Bhaiyya. It's an honor to play with him. We had conversations about what shot we can play on this wicket or which areas we can hit.'

'Abhi mujhe aur mehnat karni hai ur acha karna hai (I still need to work hard and want to do well),' he concluded.

India is set to compete in the third match in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

