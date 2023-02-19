WTC Points Table: India's final qualification scenario explained after India beat Australia in 2nd Test of BGT

Image source: Twitter

Team India defeated Australia by 6 wickets in second Test of Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Delhi to move a step closer to the World Test Championship (WTC) final spot.

With this easy win inside three days, India's points percentage (PCT) climbed to 64.06 and Team India is now marginally behind Australia, who are at the top of the WTC points table. Even if India suffer defeat in the remaining two matches of the four-match series against Australia, their PCT will go down to 56.9, which means India will still remain above South Africa, who can go earn a maximum of 55 PCT. The Proteas are already out of the race for WTC final spot but India's qualification for the final is also dependent on the outcome of the two-match Test series between New Zealand and Sri Lanka.

Besides India and Australia, Sri Lanka are the only other team which can reach the WTC final but in order to book a place in the final, Sri Lanla will have to register victory in both Test matches against New Zealand. If Sri Lanka manage to win their two games against New Zealand, then their PCT will jump to 61.1. Sri Lanka will be out of the race for the summit clash if they face defeat even in one game against New Zealand. If Sri Lanka win both Test matches then India will need to defeat Australia in at least one of the two remaining Tests as this will help India get to a PCT of 62.5, which means India will finish ahead of Sri Lanka.

On the other hand, if Australia lose the series 4-0 then its PCT will drop down to 59.6, which means there PCT will be lower than Sri Lanka (if they beat New Zealand 2-0).

If Australia win one match in the series and India win the other match then both India and Australia will qualify for the WTC final.