WPL 2023: Fans react to Smriti Mandhana's bowling action, says it's like Virat Kohli.

Source: Twitter

Virat Kohli and Smriti Mandhana comparison is nothing new for the fans. Ever since Mandhana joined RCB, fans have started making unusual comparisons. Similarly in a recent video from a match of WPL RCB Skipper Mandhana, who is not a preferred bowler was seen bowling the 17th over against Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians (MI). She conceded 9 runs in three balls that she bowled as her fourth ball was a wide that fell down the leg and went away through the fine leg for four. Many fans reacted to her bowling action and they believe that she bowls exactly like former Indian captain Virat Kohli.

Smriti Mandhana and Virat kohli bowling action !! March 21, 2023

With this, a disappointing season for the RCB in the Women Premier League (WPL) has come to an end. Star-bagged Bangalore franchise wrapped up their season with a 6-wicket loss against Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians. Smriti Mandanna and Co would like to forget this campaign and learn from the mistakes that they made in the inaugural season of the WPL.

After 5 back to back losses at the beginning of the tournament, RCB was on the edge of elimination, later the team won two matches but that wasn't enough to go through. RCB fans’ hopes were completely shattered when Gujarat Giants lost their final match against UP Warriorz.

On Monday, RCB put up a total of 125 runs after losing nine wickets in their farewell match against MI, who chased down the total in just 16.3 overs. Mumbai reached the top of the table after defeating Bangalore but their achievement was short-lived as Delhi regained the spot after defeating UP Warriorz in the last league match of the WPL.

Mumbai Indians will face UP warriorz in the eliminator on March 24 (Friday) and the winner of this game will play for the trophy against Delhi Capitals on March 26 (Sunday) at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.