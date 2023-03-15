WPL 2023: Can Royal Challengers Bangalore still qualify for playoffs despite five losses in a row?

WPL 2023

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have been enduring a miserable run in the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL), having lost their fifth consecutive match. Their latest defeat came in a nail-biting thriller against the Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday, March 13th, at Navi Mumbai's Dy Patil Stadium.

The game was a closely contested affair that went down to the wire, with DC emerging victorious by six wickets. Australian World Cup-winner Jess Jonassen played a crucial role in the Capitals' win, holding her nerve to take her team over the line in the final over.

How RCB can qualify for the playoffs?

The tournament's five-team format may have given RCB a slim chance, but it's still a chance nonetheless. Unfortunately, the equation for them is a tough one, as they cannot finish first or second on the table. However, they can still make it to the knockout rounds by finishing third.

To achieve this, the Smriti Mandhana-led franchise must win each of their next three games against UP Warriorz (UPW), Gujarat Giants (GG), and Mumbai Indians (MI) on March 15, 18, and 21, respectively.

RCB's destiny is not entirely in their hands. They need to hope that UPW loses all of their remaining games and that GG doesn't win more than one more game in the tournament. Additionally, RCB's poor Net Run Rate (NRR) means that if they finish on equal points with other teams, they are unlikely to finish above them in the table.

It is important to note that the Women's Premier League (WPL) differs from the men's Indian Premier League (IPL) in terms of playoff qualifications. In the WPL, only three teams will advance to the playoffs. The team that finishes first will secure a spot in the final, while the second and third place teams will compete in an eliminator match to determine the final contender.

