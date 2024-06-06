Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court directs Himachal Pradesh to release surplus water, Haryana to facilitate flow

Supreme Court also directed Haryana to facilitate the flow of the surplus water from Hathnikund to Wazirabad uninterruptedly to Delhi to mitigate the drinking water crisis.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Himachal Pradesh government to release 137 cusecs of water and asked Haryana to facilitate to facilitate the flow of this water to Delhi. The water is to be released on Friday.

The Delhi government had moved the court contending that Himachal Pradesh had consented to share the national capital's excess water supply. But since Haryana and Himachal Pradesh not share a border with Delhi, Haryana must cooperate in order for the capital to receive water from the Wazirabad Barrage.

A heatwave and record high temperatures are causing a water problem in Delhi. In certain locations, the highest temperature has reached fifty degrees Celsius. Several neighbourhoods have reported frequent water supply outages due to the intense heat, which has raised demand for drinkable water.

In their appeal, the state administration said that more water supplies are required to support its large workforce and migrant population.

“Since Himachal has no objection, we direct that it shall transfer 137 cusecs from upstream so water reaches Hathnikund Barrage and reaches Delhi through Wazirabad,” the court directed on Thursday, reported Bar and Bench.