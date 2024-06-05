Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, extends judicial custody till...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to get respite from heatwave from this date, check IMD forecast here

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

President Murmu accepts PM Modi's resignation, asks him to continue till new govt assumes office

WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

Maruti Suzuki biogas plant at Manesar begins operation, plans to invest Rs 4500000000…

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

7 Bollywood superstars who made acting debut with south cinema

8 Indian dinner recipes that help in weight loss

8 health benefits of drinking lemon with chia seed in water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

Election Results: PM Modi Says History Created As BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party In LS Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

HomeIndia

India

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, extends judicial custody till...

The court has extended judicial custody of the AAP leader till June 19.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 03:58 PM IST

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, extends judicial custody till...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Delhi court denied interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds in Delhi excise case. The court has extended judicial custody of the AAP leader till June 19. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal's medical needs in judicial custody.

READ | President Murmu accepts PM Modi's resignation, asks him to continue till new govt assumes office

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Former Jammu & Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti trailing after first round of counting

Weather Update: When will there be respite from heatwave? This is what IMD has to say

Alia Bhatt expresses joy, showers love on Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter: 'Another girl who is...'

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal blessed with a baby girl, grandfather David Dhawan shares good news

Arjun Rampal raises Rs 12.5 crore for CRY America ensuring underprivileged children's rights

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement