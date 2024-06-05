Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, extends judicial custody till...

The court has extended judicial custody of the AAP leader till June 19.

Delhi court denied interim bail to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds in Delhi excise case. The court has extended judicial custody of the AAP leader till June 19. The court is scheduled to take up on June 7 Kejriwal's application seeking default bail in the case. Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the Tihar jail authorities to take care of Kejriwal's medical needs in judicial custody.

