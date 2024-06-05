This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

In 1951, this star kid was not allowed to enter the premiere of her own film for a strange reason

Imagine being launched in your film as a lead actress at the age of 15. Your co-star is a superstar’s brother making their foray in Bollywood, and you yourself are the daughter of a leading figure in the industry. That is no mean feat. But imagine not even being allowed to attend the film’s premiere. That is exactly what happened with one actress in 1951, leading her to never watching her own film.

The star who wasn’t allowed at her own film’ premiere

Nutan was born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobana Samarth in 1936. The actress began her career in 1950 with the film Hamari Beti, which was directed by her mother as a launch pad for young Nutan. The film did not fare too well but got Nutan a role as the female lead in Nagina, which released the following year. Nagina was a suspense thriller directed by Ravindra Dave and also starring Nasir Khan, the brother of Dilip Kumar. The film was considered bold and violent for its time, leading to it being given an A-rating, which meant it was for adults only. As a result, Nutan – who was 15 at the time – was not allowed to attend the film’s grand premiere in Bombay. Nutan accompanied superstar Shammi Kapoor to the premiere but was stopped at the gate. As per reports, the actress never watched the film.

Nagina’s impact on Nutan’s career

Nagina was a box office success, emerging as one of the top-10 grossers of 1951. It established Nutan as a rising star in Bollywood. It was considered one of Nutan’s most memorable films. Prior to this, the actress had been written off for appearing too frail and skinny. But this film won the critics over. Nagina and her other 1951 release – Hum Log – established her in the industry. Nutan would go on to be one of the premier actresses in Bollywood through the 50s and 60s, delivering hits like Seema, Bandini, Sujata, Anari, Khandan, and Milan. She was the first actress of her generation to continue appearing in lead roles in her 40s in films like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. With five Filmfare Best Actress awards, Nutan holds the record in that category. The actress died in 1991 at the age of 54 after a long battle with breast cancer.

