Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi court denies interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds, extends judicial custody till...

Weather update: Delhi-NCR likely to get respite from heatwave from this date, check IMD forecast here

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

President Murmu accepts PM Modi's resignation, asks him to continue till new govt assumes office

WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WCTM: Empowering Students in Job Oriented Technical and Management Courses

Maruti Suzuki biogas plant at Manesar begins operation, plans to invest Rs 4500000000…

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

7 Bollywood superstars who made acting debut with south cinema

8 Indian dinner recipes that help in weight loss

8 health benefits of drinking lemon with chia seed in water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Asaduddin Owaisi's Big Statement After Defeating BJP's Madhavi Latha On Hyderabad Seat | LS Polls

Election Results: PM Modi Says History Created As BJP Emerges As Single Largest Party In LS Polls

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

'Washing dirty...': Aamir Ali strongly responds to ex-wife Sanjeeda Shaikh's 'demotivating partner' remarks

Suresh Gopi reveals if he plans to quit films after historic Lok Sabha election win in Thrissur: 'The ones that are...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..

In 1951, this star kid was not allowed to enter the premiere of her own film for a strange reason

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Jun 05, 2024, 03:41 PM IST

This 15-year-old star kid was stopped from entering premiere of her own film, never allowed to watch it, caused her to..
Nutan during the early days of her career
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Imagine being launched in your film as a lead actress at the age of 15. Your co-star is a superstar’s brother making their foray in Bollywood, and you yourself are the daughter of a leading figure in the industry. That is no mean feat. But imagine not even being allowed to attend the film’s premiere. That is exactly what happened with one actress in 1951, leading her to never watching her own film.

The star who wasn’t allowed at her own film’ premiere

Nutan was born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobana Samarth in 1936. The actress began her career in 1950 with the film Hamari Beti, which was directed by her mother as a launch pad for young Nutan. The film did not fare too well but got Nutan a role as the female lead in Nagina, which released the following year. Nagina was a suspense thriller directed by Ravindra Dave and also starring Nasir Khan, the brother of Dilip Kumar. The film was considered bold and violent for its time, leading to it being given an A-rating, which meant it was for adults only. As a result, Nutan – who was 15 at the time – was not allowed to attend the film’s grand premiere in Bombay. Nutan accompanied superstar Shammi Kapoor to the premiere but was stopped at the gate. As per reports, the actress never watched the film.

Nagina’s impact on Nutan’s career

Nagina was a box office success, emerging as one of the top-10 grossers of 1951. It established Nutan as a rising star in Bollywood. It was considered one of Nutan’s most memorable films. Prior to this, the actress had been written off for appearing too frail and skinny. But this film won the critics over. Nagina and her other 1951 release – Hum Log – established her in the industry. Nutan would go on to be one of the premier actresses in Bollywood through the 50s and 60s, delivering hits like Seema, Bandini, Sujata, Anari, Khandan, and Milan. She was the first actress of her generation to continue appearing in lead roles in her 40s in films like Main Tulsi Tere Aangan Ki. With five Filmfare Best Actress awards, Nutan holds the record in that category. The actress died in 1991 at the age of 54 after a long battle with breast cancer.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Panchayat star Faisal Malik says being honest with Amitabh Bachchan cost him his job: ‘Big B asked me…’

India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2024 match gets big push from ICC, fans can now get…

Meet actress who played important role in Mahabharat, was called blue-eyed girl, one mistake ruined her career, now..

Meet superstar, charges Rs 2 crore a day, has 15 blockbusters, new kingmaker in 2024 elections after 100% success rate

Simi Garewal praises Rahul Gandhi, says ‘arrogance was avenged’ after BJP’s below-par performance in Lok Sabha elections

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement