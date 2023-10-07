World Cup 2023: Pat Cummins confident in Australia's batting strategies against India's spin challenge

Australia's cricket team, led by captain Pat Cummins, is gearing up to face India in their first match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

Australia's cricket team, led by captain Pat Cummins, is gearing up to face India in their first match of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. Cummins emphasized the team's preparedness to confront India's formidable spin attack, revealing strategic plans crafted specifically to counter the Indian bowlers.

Drawing from extensive experience playing white-ball cricket in India, Cummins highlighted the familiarity of the team with Indian conditions. Having participated in numerous matches and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Cummins expressed confidence in the team's ability to adapt and perform well. Additionally, the recent ODI series against India, despite being a 1-2 loss for Australia, provided valuable insights and opportunities for refinement.

“It's no doubt helpful playing a lot here, not only for Australia but IPL. I've probably played more white-ball cricket in India than I have in Australia over the last 10 years, so it's conditions we know really well. And I think the positive thing is that we've played some really good one-day cricket against India over here over the last few years so we can draw back on that,” said Cummins.

Speaking about the forthcoming challenge posed by India's spinners, Cummins acknowledged India's strong bowling lineup, particularly in home conditions. He acknowledged the challenge they present, especially in Chennai, a venue historically known for its favorable conditions for spin bowling. However, Cummins assured that the Australian batters have devised comprehensive strategies to counter India's spin bowlers effectively.

“Yeah, they're a good bowling lineup, especially here in home conditions. So, they're going to be challenging. The good thing is we've played them a lot. So, our batters will have their own plans. And again, we've had success against them a few times. They've bowled well against us a few times as well,” Cummins added.

Given Australia's prior encounters with India, both victories and challenges, Cummins emphasized the team's familiarity with the Indian bowlers' strengths and styles. The team plans to leverage this experience to gain a competitive edge in the World Cup match against India.

Looking ahead, Australia aims to clinch a record-extending sixth World Cup title in 2023. The team's campaign will kick off against India, followed by a match against South Africa at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on October 12. The players are focused and determined to give their best on the field, aiming for a successful start to their World Cup journey.