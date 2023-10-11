World Cup 2023: Babar Azam gifts Pakistan team jersey to Hyderabad stadium's ground staff - Watch

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistan cricket team was greeted with an enthusiastic reception, leaving the star players thoroughly impressed.

Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, showcased a heartwarming gesture following their historic victory over Sri Lanka in the 2023 World Cup match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The 28-year-old graciously gifted a jersey to the dedicated ground staff in Hyderabad, capturing a memorable picture with them that quickly went viral.

Upon their arrival in Hyderabad, the Pakistan cricket team was greeted with an enthusiastic reception, leaving the star players thoroughly impressed. Throughout their two matches in Hyderabad, Babar Azam and his teammates were overwhelmed by the tremendous support they received, with sections of fans passionately chanting "Pakistan jeetega" (Pakistan will win).

Meanwhile, Pakistan continued their winning streak in the 2023 World Cup by triumphing over Sri Lanka with an impressive total of 344 runs at the venue. Although Pakistan's bowlers didn't perform at their peak, Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama managed to hit centuries at a remarkable run rate.

Unfortunately, Pakistan's run-chase didn't start off on a positive note, with the early dismissals of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam within the first 10 overs. However, the game took a thrilling turn with the outstanding 176-run partnership between Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan, which revived Pakistan's chances. Both Shafique and Rizwan showcased their brilliance by scoring centuries, with Rizwan remaining unbeaten at an impressive 131 runs, delivering a truly spirited performance.

The 1992 World Champions will now face the host nation, India, on October 14th at the prestigious Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

