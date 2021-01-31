India vs England: Will there be fans at MA Chidambaram stadium for the 1st Test?

Headlines

After Delhi, Gurugram bans sale, use of firecrackers; pushes sale of green firecrackers

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

ODI World Cup 2023: R Ashwin replaces this star bowler in Team India’s final WC squad; know reason

Imagine winning Rs 90,000 just for being lazy, here's what you need to know about 'Festival of Laziness’

Meet wife of IAS Suhas LY, who is PCS officer and crowned Mrs India 2019; know her journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After Delhi, Gurugram bans sale, use of firecrackers; pushes sale of green firecrackers

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Health benefits of drinking hot lemon water in the morning

9 cartoon shows that 90s kids grew up watching

11 highly educated South Indian actresses 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

India-Canada Row: Did US Secy Antony Blinken Raise Canadian Allegations With S Jaishankar? Know Here

Shah Rukh Khan shares 'inside info' about Tiger 3, praises His 'Bhai Jaan' Salman Khan in the teaser

Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq announces retirement from ODIs after CWC'23 at the age of just 24

Udaariyan actress Isha Malviya to participate in Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 17? Here's what we know

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Maneesh Sharma opens up on directing Salman Khan in Tiger 3: ‘He brings unique mixture of strength, emotion that only…’

HomeCricket

Cricket

India vs England: Will there be fans at MA Chidambaram stadium for the 1st Test?

The first Test is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium from February 5 and the second starting on February 13.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 31, 2021, 06:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

So with the first Test set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5 and the second starting on February 13, will fans be allowed the witness the first international game in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to games across the globe?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eppadi K Palanaswami on Sunday announced that they are further extending the lockdown period in the state till February 28 with further relaxations.

So with the announcement, there is a possibility that the Tamil Nadu government could allow spectators at sports events with 50 per cent seating capacity.

It, however, remains to be seen if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will consider allowing fans to the venue.

Earlier, the TNCA had made it clear that they won't make any complacency which means Chennai is likely to host the series opener amidst an empty stadium.

"In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series. The players, officials will be undergoing strict quarantine and several rounds of COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-bubble," TNCA Secretary RS Ramasaamy wrote in the circular.

"As per BCCI directive, the first two Tests between February 5-17 being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium will take place behind closed doors. TNCA will not be issuing tickets or sub-committee badges."

The BCCI may, however, throw Ahmedabad's new Motera stadium open for fans when the Men in Blue take on the English side in five-match T20 Series from March 12.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video captures terrifying close call as zookeeper escapes hippo's ferocious attack, watch

Manipur: All schools to remain shut till Friday in violence-hit state

Asian Games 2023: Vishnu Saravanan wins Bronze, bags India's third medal in Sailing

King of Kotha OTT release: When, where to watch Dulquer Salmaan-starrer action drama film

Pakistan legend's heartfelt response to Sachin Tendulkar's post for Arjun and Sara melts hearts online

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE