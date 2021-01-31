India vs England: Will there be fans at MA Chidambaram stadium for the 1st Test?

The first Test is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram stadium from February 5 and the second starting on February 13.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the 4-game series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.

So with the first Test set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on February 5 and the second starting on February 13, will fans be allowed the witness the first international game in the country after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to games across the globe?

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Eppadi K Palanaswami on Sunday announced that they are further extending the lockdown period in the state till February 28 with further relaxations.

So with the announcement, there is a possibility that the Tamil Nadu government could allow spectators at sports events with 50 per cent seating capacity.

It, however, remains to be seen if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) will consider allowing fans to the venue.

Earlier, the TNCA had made it clear that they won't make any complacency which means Chennai is likely to host the series opener amidst an empty stadium.

"In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series. The players, officials will be undergoing strict quarantine and several rounds of COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-bubble," TNCA Secretary RS Ramasaamy wrote in the circular.

"As per BCCI directive, the first two Tests between February 5-17 being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium will take place behind closed doors. TNCA will not be issuing tickets or sub-committee badges."

The BCCI may, however, throw Ahmedabad's new Motera stadium open for fans when the Men in Blue take on the English side in five-match T20 Series from March 12.