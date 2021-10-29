'Will surely consider him': Sunil Gavaskar suggests two huge changes in India's playing XI for NZ game

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar suggested that Team India should make two changes in their playing XI for their game against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021. Gavaskar suggested that if all-rounder Hardik Pandya isn't bowling, he should be replaced by left-handed dasher Ishan Kishan.

India, who lost their opening game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan, will face New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 hoping for their first win. The official handle of BCCI on Thursday posted pictures of Pandya bowling in the nets but the question still remains whether he will be able to bowl in the high-intensity of the match.

Speaking on Sports Tak, Gavaskar said, "If Hardik Pandya is not bowling - due to that shoulder injury he sustained in the match against Pakistan - Ishan Kishan has been in brilliant form so I will surely consider him ahead of Pandya."

He also suggested another change in Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who looked off-colour in the Pakistan game.

"And perhaps, you can think of Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. But otherwise, if you make too many changes, then you will show the opposition that you have panicked," he further added.

Gavaskar said that the men in blue should stay away from making a lot of changes which they tend to do after a big loss as it can turn on panic stations, but asserted that there is no need to panic because they have a good team.

"If you make changes, it will show that the team has panicked. There is no need to panic, because they have a good team. Yes, you've lost a match to a good team but that doesn't mean that going forward, India won't win the match or win the tournament. If you win the next four matches, you can make it to the semi-final and from there, possibly even the final. So, there is no need to make too many changes", he further said.