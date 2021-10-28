'Utsav ki tayari karo': Fans rejoice after BCCI posts pics of Hardik Pandya bowling in the nets

Hardik Pandya said he will bowl at some stage during the ongoing T20 World Cup but didn't bowl a single ball against Pakistan.

Team India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who had an injury scare after getting hit on his shoulder during the game against Pakistan, cleared the fitness and hit the nets on Wednesday evening ahead of India's second game of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday.

According to a report in ANI, Pandya bowled for around 15 minutes and then put on the batting gear for some practice with the willow under the close watch of skipper Virat Kohli, mentor MS Dhoni and the head coach Ravi Shastri.

Pandya, who didn't bowl in the second half of the IPL playing for Mumbai Indians, was asked before the game against Pakistan about how far he is from getting on the bowling crease and he said that he wasn't going to bowl in that game, which he didn't but expected to bowl at least a couple of overs at some stage in the tournament.

Now, on Thursday, the official handle of BCCI posted a few pictures of Hardik sweating hard in the training, both batting and bowling. The pictures brought a wave of excitement amongst the fans as it is expected that Hardik may bowl a few overs and it gives a better balance to the Indian playing XI when he starts bowling.

