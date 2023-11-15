WC 2023: Will India bat first or field if Rohit Sharma wins toss? Know match conditions for Ind vs NZ

India will meet New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. The average first-innings score of the ICC World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede is 357

Looking ahead to the crucial semi-final clash against New Zealand at Wankhede, India's skipper, Rohit Sharma, downplayed the significance of the toss, emphasizing that recent games may not accurately reflect the conditions at the iconic stadium. The Wankhede Stadium, renowned for its high-scoring encounters and historic moments, is set to host the semi-final showdown between the two cricketing giants.

Champions in the 1983 and 2011 editions of the World Cup, the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, is poised to face off against Kane Williamson's New Zealand, a team that outplayed India in the semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. Despite being a favorable chasing ground, teams have found it challenging to surpass formidable first-innings totals during the round-robin stage of the World Cup at Wankhede.

The Role of Toss at Wankhede: In the ICC World Cup 2023, all teams, except Afghanistan against Australia, have successfully defended their totals at Wankhede. The venue witnessed a spectacular start with South Africa posting a colossal 399-7 in the opening match. With an average first-innings score of 357, teams have struggled to chase down targets at the Wankhede, averaging only 188 for 9 in the second innings.

If India Wins the Toss: Analyzing the statistics, it becomes evident that batting first holds a significant advantage at Wankhede. The average powerplay score for teams batting first is 52 for 1, while it drops to 42 for 4 in the second innings. Therefore, if Rohit Sharma wins the toss, Team India is likely to opt for batting first. The challenge will be formidable, with New Zealand's formidable pace-bowling attack poised to test the mettle of Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill. Rohit, with an impressive 503 runs, and Gill, with 270 runs, will play pivotal roles in setting a strong foundation for the team.

What if India Loses the Toss: In the event of losing the toss, the onus will be on India's world-class bowling attack to restrict New Zealand to a below-par total. Former skipper Virat Kohli's brilliant knock of 95 in the round-robin phase against New Zealand showcased the team's ability to overcome challenges. Kohli, the leading run-scorer in the World Cup with 594 runs, will play a crucial role alongside the experienced bowlers.

Mohammed Shami's five-wicket haul in the previous World Cup outing against New Zealand and Jasprit Bumrah's impressive tally of 17 wickets make India's pace duo a formidable force. Ravindra Jadeja, with 16 wickets, will aim to make an impact against the Black Caps, having not opened his account in the 2023 edition.

As the excitement builds for the semi-final clash, the dynamics of the game at Wankhede, influenced by the toss, promise a thrilling encounter between two cricketing powerhouses.