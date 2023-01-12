'Will strongly consider BBL future': Rashid Khan reacts after Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan

Image Source: Twitter

Afghanistan cricket sensation Rashid Khan expressed his dismay after Australia withdrew from the ODI series on Thursday, and even hinted at the possibility of withdrawing from the Big Bash League (BBL). Khan, who has become a global star due to his impressive performances in the international arena, was left disappointed by the news, and hopes that the situation can be resolved soon.

Australia was scheduled to play a three-match series against Afghanistan in the UAE in March as part of the ICC Super League. However, Cricket Australia decided to forgo the series due to the Taliban's further restrictions on women and girls' education in Afghanistan. This decision was made in order to show solidarity with the women and girls of Afghanistan, who are facing increasingly oppressive restrictions on their education.

"I am really disappointed to hear that Australia have pulled out of the series to play us in March. I take great pride in representing my country and we have made great progress on the world stage.

"This decision from CA sets us back in that journey. If playing vs Afghanistan is so uncomfortable for Australia then I wouldn't want to make anyone uncomfortable with my presence in the BBL.

"Therefore, I will be strongly considering my future in that competition," the former Afghanistan captain tweeted.

Rashid Khan was plying his trade for the Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023, but left the season mid-way to take the helm of the Mumbai Indians Capetown in the inaugural South African Twenty20 (SA20) tournament. His departure from the Strikers was a major loss for the team, but his leadership of the Mumbai Indians Capetown was a major boon for the South African tournament.

Rashid has been a part of the Adelaide Strikers for the past six seasons and was retained by the franchise last year. However, his association with the team may come to an end due to Australia's decision to cancel the Afghanistan series.

This is the second time in two years that Cricket Australia has had to cancel a bilateral fixture with Afghanistan due to the Taliban government's policies on women, following the postponement of the one-off Test that was scheduled to be played in Hobart in November 2021.

